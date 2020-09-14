Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Sports Minister Rijiju lays foundation stones for various sports facilities in Ladakh

Sports Minister Rijiju lays foundation stones for various sports facilities in Ladakh

The foundation stones were laid in the presence of Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.The synthetic track and astroturf for football, to come up in Lehat Open stadium in Leh, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 10.68 crore and is scheduled to be completed by January, 2021.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 17:13 IST

By Press Trust of India, Leh

Kiren Rijiju. (Twitter)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday laid the foundation stones for various sports facilities, including a synthetic track and an astroturf for football, at the newly-formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

The foundation stones were laid in the presence of Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur.The synthetic track and astroturf for football, to come up in Lehat Open stadium in Leh, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 10.68 crore and is scheduled to be completed by January, 2021, the sports ministry said in a statement.The construction of a gymnasium hall has also been planned in NDS indoor stadium at a cost of about Rs 1.52 crore and will be completed by March 2021.

 

Speaking on the of occasion, Rijiju said that the government is committed towards inculcating a sporting culture in the country.



Rijiju also suggested the Ladakh UT Administration to constitute awards and incentives like jobs for local sports persons to encourage them to excel in the sporting field.He also asked the Ice Hockey Associations across the country to come together to get the recognition for the sport, by following the laid down procedures.Lieutenant Governor Mathur appealed to the minister to tap the potential in Ladakh for sports development.He suggested that during the winters, people from other parts of the country should come to Ladakh to experience winter sports.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

24 MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of Parliament’s monsoon session
Sep 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Sep 14, 2020 16:37 IST
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Sep 14, 2020 16:23 IST
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Sep 14, 2020 13:36 IST

latest news

Kangana Ranaut to be BJP’s star campaigner for Bihar elections? Devendra Fadnavis replies
Sep 14, 2020 17:42 IST
Leading Australian health supplement brand, KARORA, launches its premium whey proteins in India
Sep 14, 2020 17:41 IST
13-year-old ban on saggy pants repealed in Florida city
Sep 14, 2020 17:40 IST
Prashant Bhushan deposits Rs 1, files review petition against
Sep 14, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.