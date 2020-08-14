Sections
Home / Other Sports / Sports Minister Rijiju virtually launches Fit India Freedom Run

Sports Minister Rijiju virtually launches Fit India Freedom Run

“I am delighted to see such enthusiasm to participate in the Fit India Freedom Run. If we can galvanise all employees, their families and the larger community to participate in the run, it will be a fitting tribute to the spirit of Independence,” Rijiju said.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:39 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Kiren Rijiju (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday virtually launched the Fit India Freedom Run, a country-wide event that promises to become a fitness phenomenon.

In the current scenario with the Covid-19 pandemic creating havoc across the country, participants will be allowed to run at their own place and at their own pace at a time convenient to them between August 15 and October 2.

Armed forces including the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will participate in the largest country-wide run.They will be joined by the Indian Railways, CBSE and ICSE schools.

Around 75 lakh strong volunteer base of the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) of the youth affairs department, and trainees of the Sports Authority of India will also participate in the event. Fitness corporates Procam and Goqii will also join hands.



“I am delighted to see such enthusiasm to participate in the Fit India Freedom Run. If we can galvanise all employees, their families and the larger community to participate in the run, it will be a fitting tribute to the spirit of Independence,” Rijiju said.

“It is the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister that the Fit India Movement should be a people’s movement. It is clear now that the vision has indeed turned to reality,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kashmir Chamber of commerce and industry lashes out at govt over infinite lockdown
Aug 14, 2020 17:58 IST
Books that can provide comfort in the darkest of times: Savour this engrossing stories
Aug 14, 2020 17:57 IST
Pune city reports 1,148 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, 48 deaths
Aug 14, 2020 17:56 IST
RBI Board approves transfer of Rs 57,128 crore as surplus to govt
Aug 14, 2020 17:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.