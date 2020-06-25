Sections
Home / Other Sports / Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after HC order

Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after HC order

The court on Wednesday observed that the ministry didn’t comply with its February 7 order and took the decision without “informing the court in advance”.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:47 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations (NSFs) on the directions of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders.

The court on Wednesday observed that the ministry didn’t comply with its February 7 order and took the decision without “informing the court in advance”.

The court’s February 7 order had come after a writ petition, filed by a lawyer.

“...to this Ministry’s letter of even dated 02.06.2020 regarding Renewal of annual recognition of National Sports Federations for the year 2020 and to say that in compliance of the order dated 24.06.2020 passed by the Hon’ble Delhi Court, the Department’s letter of even number dated 02.06.2020 granting provisional annual recognition of 54 NSFs stands withdrawn,” Sports Ministry Deputy Secretary SPS Tomar wrote in a letter to SAI Director General Sandeep Pradhan.



The ministry’s move came after the court in its order on Wednesday said that the ministry “shall issue a fresh notice within two days intimating all the 54 NSFs concerned that its order giving provisional renewal till 30.09.2020, stands recalled.”The ministry had earlier this month renewed recognition of 54 NSFs till September 30 instead of entire year.

The annual recognition makes NSFs eligible for government grants and assistance for training and competition.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cricket Australia let go of its head of female engagement Sarah Styles
Jun 25, 2020 16:56 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Health ministry team to visit three state to assess Covid crisis and all the latest news
Jun 25, 2020 16:57 IST
Public outcry over contentious environment ministry regulation
Jun 25, 2020 16:52 IST
WHO says getting backing it needs as France, Germany express support
Jun 25, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.