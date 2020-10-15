Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Srikanth sails into Denmark Open quarters

Srikanth sails into Denmark Open quarters

The fifth seed Indian took 33 minutes to get the better of his Canadian opponent 21-15 21-14 in the men’s singles second round match of the Super 750 tournament, the only event happening this year in Badminton World Federation’s calendar.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 16:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, Odense (Denmark)

Badminton - Denmark Open - Odense Sports Park, Odense, Denmark - India's Kidambi Srikanth in action (via REUTERS)

Back in action after a seven-month long coronavirus-forced break, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open with a straight-game win over Jason Anthony Ho-Shue, here on Thursday.

The fifth seed Indian took 33 minutes to get the better of his Canadian opponent 21-15 21-14 in the men’s singles second round match of the Super 750 tournament, the only event happening this year in Badminton World Federation’s calendar.

The BWF was forced to cancel multiple tournaments and postpone the Asia leg and the World Tour Final to January next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Srikanth, a former world number one and currently ranked 14th, will next face the winner of the other second round match between second seed Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei and Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen.

The other surviving Indian in the competition, Lakshya Sen will be up against local challenger Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in his second round later in the day.

Subhankar Dey and Ajay Jayram were also in the fray but made first round exists on Wednesday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Xi Jinping pushes limits, not just with neighbours but at home too
Oct 15, 2020 16:33 IST
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Oct 15, 2020 16:06 IST
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
Healthy young people may have to wait till 2022 for Covid-19 vaccine: WHO
Oct 15, 2020 15:59 IST

latest news

Assam NRC list: The eligibility issue and other latest developments
Oct 15, 2020 16:36 IST
Punjab schools reopening date to be finalised after SOPs nod by Health Department
Oct 15, 2020 16:34 IST
India’s coronavirus doubling time improves: Health ministry
Oct 15, 2020 16:39 IST
UP CM launches ‘hath dhona, roke corona’ on Global Handwashing Day
Oct 15, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.