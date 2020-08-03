Sections
Home / Other Sports / Start of Tour de France in Denmark moved to 2022

Start of Tour de France in Denmark moved to 2022

The Danish organisation charged with planning the start of the Tour de France has come to an agreement with French Tour organisers, Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O), to postpone hosting the first three days of the tour.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 18:23 IST

By Reuters, Reuterss

The Danish start to the Tour will now be held from July 1-3, 2022, the Danish organisers said (Getty Images)

Denmark’s staging of the Tour de France’s start, known as the ‘Grand Depart’, has been pushed back a year to 2022, Danish organisers said in a statement on Monday.

The Danish organisation charged with planning the start of the Tour de France has come to an agreement with French Tour organisers, Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O), to postpone hosting the first three days of the tour, it said.

The start of next year’s Tour de France was last week brought forward by six days to avoid clashing with the men’s road race at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics. The new June 26 start date of the 2021 Tour, however, created a clash for Denmark with soccer’s European Championship, which is being held in cities across Europe, including Copenhagen.

The Danish start to the Tour will now be held from July 1-3, 2022, the Danish organisers said. “I am happy that we have succeeded in securing a Danish tour start in 2022,” mayor of Copenhagen and chairman of Grand Depart Copenhagen Denmark, Frank Jensen, said in a statement.



“We are many who have been looking forward to getting the Tour de France to Denmark next year, and now we unfortunately have to wait a little longer,” Jensen said.

It was not immediately clear where next year’s Tour de France would begin.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Telugu filmmaker Teja tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 03, 2020 18:20 IST
Alerted Mumbai police in Feb that my son’s life in danger: Sushant’s father
Aug 03, 2020 18:18 IST
Centre may extend deadline to avail Rs 3 lakh crore emergency credit facility
Aug 03, 2020 18:19 IST
Bengal Governor, BJP leaders who met Amit Shah quarantine themselves at home
Aug 03, 2020 18:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.