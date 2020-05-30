Sections
Home / Other Sports / Stuck in Germany for over 3 months, Viswanathan Anand to finally return home

Stuck in Germany for over 3 months, Viswanathan Anand to finally return home

The five-time world champion will undergo 14 days quarantine as per rules laid down by the Karnataka government. “He will complete quarantine procedures and come to Chennai as per protocol,” Aruna Anand said.

Updated: May 30, 2020 10:37 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chennai

File image of Viswanathan Anand. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Former world chess champion Viswanathan will be finally reaching India late on Saturday after being stuck in Germany for over three months due to the travel restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.”Yes.. Anand will be returning today,” the chess maestro’s wife Aruna told PTI on Saturday morning. Anand, who boarded an Air India flight (AI-120) from Frankfurt on Friday night will reach Bengaluru via Delhi.

He is expected to reach Bengaluru at 1.15 pm. The five-time world champion will undergo 14 days quarantine as per rules laid down by the Karnataka government. “He will complete quarantine procedures and come to Chennai as per protocol,” Aruna Anand said.

The flights from Germany are only scheduled to land only in Delhi and Bengaluru. The chess ace was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess league and was to return to India, but was forced to stay put after the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted sporting schedules across the globe, apart from restricting movement.

He was staying near Frankfurt and was doing online commentary for the Candidates tournament which was called off mid-way due to the pandemic and led the Indian team in the Online Nations Cup early this month.



Anand had been in touch with his family in Chennai on a regular basis via video calls and kept himself busy with chess related work.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anil Vinayak took a joy ride in a rickshaw just to help the rickshaw puller
May 30, 2020 11:41 IST
Sunny Leone visits farm with husband Daniel Weber, see pics
May 30, 2020 11:38 IST
These states have over 20k Covid-19 cases; more than 15k in Delhi, Guj 
May 30, 2020 11:38 IST
UN adopts new voting procedure during Covid-19 pandemic
May 30, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.