Sections
Home / Other Sports / Swimming camp starts in Dubai after a day’s quarantine

Swimming camp starts in Dubai after a day’s quarantine

For the last few months, Srihari Nataraj has practiced his strokes in his mind, swimming across an imaginary Olympic-sized pool as the actual ones were closed because of Covid-19. While other sporting facilities in India began to slowly open in June, pools continue to be shut.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 19:21 IST

By B Shrikanth, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Representational image. (File)

The camp for three Indian swimmers who have achieved the Olympic ‘B’ qualification mark for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games started on Thursday at the Aqua Nation Sports Academy (ANSA) in Dubai. The swimmers had couple of sessions to get acclimatized themselves with the conditions.

For the last few months, Srihari Nataraj has practiced his strokes in his mind, swimming across an imaginary Olympic-sized pool as the actual ones were closed because of Covid-19. While other sporting facilities in India began to slowly open in June, pools continue to be shut.

Nataraj and his fellow top swimmers—Kushagra Rawat and Sajan Prakash—finally made an appeal to the Sports Authority of India to allow them to shift to Dubai for training.

On Thursday, Nataraj and Kushagra got their first taste of a pool in almost six months when they hit the water at a swimming academy at the Swiss International Scientific School in Al Jaddaf.



“It feels good. I already swam two sessions. Glad to be back in the water,” Nataraj said.

Srihari (100m backstroke) and Kushagra (400m freestyle) along with coach AV Jairaj reached Dubai from New Delhi on Tuesday for the two-month camp sponsored by the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Prakash (200m butterfly), who came in as replacement after Virdhawal Khade withdrew due to “personal reasons”, flew in from Thailand, where he was training in Phuket since June.

They had a one-day quarantine in Dubai before they got permission to start swimming.

“We had only a day of quarantine, which was to wait for our test results done in Dubai,” said Nataraj. “All good going here, getting back the feel (of water) slowly and enjoying it as well.”

After the first couple of weeks of acclimatization and building in-water strength, the swimmers will be getting into the actual business of training for the rigors of competitive swimming. They have to make up for lost time—the five months when they could only work on general fitness on land.

“As of now, I have not set any targets. I haven’t done any planning yet,” Nataraj said.

The three swimmers will be hoping that pools will be opened in India by the time this camp ends. Otherwise, the Swimming Federation of India will have to seek another two-month extension from SAI.

Once competitions start, they will be attempting to achieve the’A’ cutoff for the Tokyo Games to be held in July-August 2021.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Travel agent held for strangling ‘second’ wife to death in Pune
Aug 27, 2020 19:59 IST
The importance of the monsoon session
Aug 27, 2020 19:58 IST
Artsy Edinburgh, laid low by the virus, hopes for recovery
Aug 27, 2020 19:58 IST
Anurag praises Class of 83, Abhishek asks him to see his show as well
Aug 27, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.