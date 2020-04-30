Sections
Home / Other Sports / ‘There is a great opportunity’: Kiren Rijiju highlights sport that needs focus to excel in Olympics

‘There is a great opportunity’: Kiren Rijiju highlights sport that needs focus to excel in Olympics

“Historically, the top countries in the Olympics have bagged a large number of medals in swimming. In the last five Olympics USA has won about 31 per cent of their total medals in swimming,” he said.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 18:54 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Minister of State of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

India will have to focus on aquatic sports, especially swimming if the country wants to excel in Olympic Games, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Thursday.

Insisting that success in swimming is pivotal for any country in the Olympics because of the number of medals the sport offers, Rijiju said India need to act fast to be competitive in the water sport in 2028 Games. “Historically, the top countries in the Olympics have bagged a large number of medals in swimming. In the last five Olympics USA has won about 31 per cent of their total medals in swimming,” he said.

“There is a great opportunity for any country because of the sheer number of events that take place in aquatics. Today, we don’t stand anywhere in swimming at the Olympic level but there is a huge potential in the sport if we act with dedication, proper planning and adequate resources.”The Sports Minister was addressing swimming coaches from across the country, participating in an online knowledge enhancement workshop organised jointly by the Sports Authority of India and the Swimming Federation of India (SFI).”I don’t see any reason why India should lag behind. In the 2021 Olympics we do not have the strength to win medals in swimming, but we can start preparing for the 2028 Olympics,” Rijiju said.

The minister asked the SFI to create a roadmap and start scouting for talents to make this goal possible.”There are some facilities that are world-class, the facility of JSW and the Army Institute in Pune which are very good, but we need many more such private academies to come forward to create more facilities.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 patients’ recovery rate climbs to 25.19% from 13% a fortnight ago
Apr 30, 2020 17:20 IST
Ensure free movement of trucks to maintain supplies, Centre tells states
Apr 30, 2020 19:19 IST
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Apr 30, 2020 11:12 IST
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Apr 30, 2020 08:27 IST

latest news

60 days and counting, Uttarakhand man flying from Tehran in 4th quarantine
Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST
Amid suspense over Uddhav’s nomination, Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for 9 legislative council seats in state
Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST
Rishi Kapoor was very sensitive, emotional: Umesh Shukla
Apr 30, 2020 20:07 IST
Miscreants break open ATM in Dera Bassi, no cash lost
Apr 30, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.