There’s definitely a big void: Lewis Hamilton on F1 shutdown

The 2020/21 F1 season has thus far failed to get underway with the first practice session of the year ahead of the season opening Australian Grand Prix being called off just two hours before it was about to start.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 15:57 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain poses for a photo at the Australian Formula One Grand Prix in Melbourne. (AP)

Six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton admitted that there is a “big void” now that the sport has been frozen due to the coronavirus pandemic. In an Instagram post, Hamilton appealed for people to come out of the shutdown due to the pandemic with a better perspective on their surroundings.

“I miss racing every day. This is the first time since I was eight that I haven’t started a season,” the Mercedes driver said. “When you live and breathe something you love, when it’s gone there’s definitely a big void. But there’s always positives to take from these times.

“Today, we see clearer skies all over the world, less animals being slaughtered for our pleasure simply because our demands are much lower and everyone staying in. Let’s not come back the same as we went into this tough time, let’s come out of it with better knowledge of our world, changing our personal choices and habits.”

Since then, a number of GPs have been cancelled including the iconic Monaco GP. It is the first time since 1954. The organisers are now hoping for a delayed start to the season at the Austrian GP on July 5 while the British GP is expected to be held behind closed doors on July 19.

