‘This will be a night to remember’: Triller banking big on Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight

Two champion boxers are returning to the ring after their respective retirements. Former world heavyweight champion and the ‘baddest man on the planet’ Mike Tyson will make a comeback to the ring at the age of 54 to fight Roy Jones Jr, former world champion in four weight classes. Even though it is just an exhibition, fans can’t wait to see their favourite boxers in action.

28th November (29th for India) is the date when they face each other at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. It will be an eight-round fight with two minutes per round as opposed to the usual three. However, the fight will not be competed for a title.

Streaming giants Triller are looking to make an entry into the India market with the highly-anticipated fight. The bout will exclusively be telecasted on Triller and the have partnered with Book My Show for its telecast in India. Head of Triller India, Raj Mishra spoke to Hindustan Times about the company’s plans for the country and how they are looking forward to the Tyson-Jones fight.

Excerpts:

1.How is Triller looking to get a foothold in India in the coming months or years?

We are a music-first platform, that believes in harnessing the power of this spectacular medium to bring alive varied genres of content. We have been liaising with labels to ensure artists monetize through our relationships and earn their due by offering them royalty fees every time their track is used. To enable this, we have struck partnerships with eminent music labels, across the globe, with many more underway in India to ensure appropriate compensation and credit. We have also collaborated with powerful tastemakers such as Bhuvan Bam, Armaan Malik, Awez Darbar, Darshan Raval, Anita Hassanandani, amongst others, that hail from diverse backgrounds and truly enliven the motto of Triller in India. In the coming months, we will continue to explore sports as a strong vertical, by strategically identifying the desires of our audience in terms of the nature of international / local sporting events, they wish to access.

2.How do you see the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight taking Triller to the next level in terms of viewership in India?

Triller operates as a destination for talent, content creators, music producers as well as enthusiasts to appreciate and watch original content. We want our users to connect with what they love, be it music, social trends, comedy, sports our dance even, through our application. Our association with Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, for a never seen before experience is driven by a similar sentiment. Iron Mike’s return to the ring is a highly anticipated moment in the boxing world, with fans, all over the world, waiting with baited breath to witness his powerful punches, in his face off with Roy Jones Jr. The event has been curated to be a larger than life escapade, with undercards on the fight card, and performances by megastars like Ne-Yo, Lil Wayne, amongst others. It’s a historical battle of high cultural value and significance. On realizing this, we were determined to make the moment as accessible, around the globe, as we can. While the event will livestream on our application in the US and other markets, in India, we have partnered with BookMyShow Online, an online streaming platform for live entertainment, to further enhance the viewing experience. We are certain that our continual effort to gauge the pulse of our audience and endeavour to offer unique opportunities, such as this one, will accelerate our growth in the country. It’s a combined effort, and we would love to grow together, with our audience and viewers.

3.Why were interested in signing up for a fight between two ageing legends?

It is a legendary comeback, Tyson is returning to the ring after 15 years, fitter and stronger than ever. Age is just a number, when athletes like Tyson, Jones, are driven by such passion for the sport. This will be a night to remember, and we couldn’t just sit back and watch. We were not ready to be passengers on this ride, but wanted to champion it, Triller style!

4.What are your expectations from the fight?

It’s gonna be an absolute nail bitter but thoroughly entertaining as well. Can’t wait!