Sections
Home / Other Sports / ‘Thoughts were there,’ The Undertaker reveals he considered moving to WCW

‘Thoughts were there,’ The Undertaker reveals he considered moving to WCW

Undertaker, despite being aware of the lucrative offer that awaited him at WCW, made up his mind to remain with the WWE, despite the company struggling with TV ratings.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Edited by Aditya Bhattacharya, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Undertaker during the Monday Night Wars. (WWE.com)

WWE legend The Undertaker has revealed that there was a time in his career when he thought of jumping ships to rival company WCW.

Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, has been with the WWE since his debut in 1990, making him the longest-tenured superstar, but back in the 1990s, when the Monday Night Wars were at its peak with Raw and Monday Nitro doing head to head battle at the prime time TV slot, the Deadman explained the reasons that pushed him close to joining Ted Turner’s company.

“Yea, there was a time I was so frustrated with our creative direction. We had a bunch of really goofy characters. They (WCW) are down there doing real angles. It was common knowledge that they opened up the checkbook,” Undertaker said on Sam Roberts’ “Not Sam Wrestling” podcast.

“I was hearing guys talking about the money they are making. You would be able to get a good check and stay at home most of the time. Those thoughts were there. But, when it got down to it, I said I can’t. Obviously, I’m not the best businessman but something inside me said you can’t leave here.”



The Undertaker has been loyal to Vince McMahon and the WWE, even though his contemporaries were switching to WCW one by one. It began with WWE’s biggest superstar Hulk Hogan’s move in 1994, followed by Lex Luger, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and even Bret Hart moving to WWE. But Taker, despite being aware of the lucrative offer that awaited him at WCW, made up his mind to remain with the WWE, despite the company struggling with TV ratings.

In fact, WCW beat WWE in TV ratings for 84 weeks in a row. But once WWE broke its rival’s winning streak, WCW lagged behind and eventually ran out of business in 2001.

“One, when I was there, and although the management had changed at this point, I went in to renegotiate a contract. I had been there for 8 or 9 months. My deal was coming up. I was trying to get a little bump in the money. I was on the bare minimum deal. I wasn’t looking to break the house,” Undertaker revealed further.

“I went in and met with Jim Herd, Ole Anderson, and Jim Barnett. They looked at me straight in the eyes, and said you are a great athlete, but nobody will ever pay to see you wrestle. My loyalty to Vince was stronger than the short-term cash I could have made if I left.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Jun 17, 2020 10:57 IST
When Sushant Singh Rajput said he had few friends
Jun 17, 2020 10:58 IST
Tamil Nadu inches toward 50k-mark, rapidly escalating infections in Chennai
Jun 17, 2020 10:58 IST
Oppn, intelligentsia question Raj Bhawan’s role as Dhankhar compares Bengal to Satyajit Ray’s satire on dictatorship
Jun 17, 2020 10:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.