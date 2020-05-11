Sections
Home / Other Sports / Time to serve para-sports: Deepa Malik announces retirement

Updated: May 11, 2020 16:24 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

A file photo of Deepa Malik. (HT Photo)

Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik on Monday announced her retirement to hold her post as the President of the Paralympic Committee of India in accordance with the National Sports Code.

As per the National Sports Code, an active athlete cannot hold an official post in any federation.

“For election purpose had already submitted a letter to PCI long back, awaited decisions of High Court to validate new committee and now for affiliation with MYAS making a public declaration of retirement from active sports. Time to serve parasports and support others to achieve,” Deepa said on Twitter.

Deepa was the first Indian woman to win a medal in Paralympic Games, winning a silver in shot put at the 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro. She also won the gold in F-53/54 javelin throw at the Para Athletic Grand Prix in Dubai in 2018.



Last year on August 29, she was conferred the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. She had become the second para-athlete to be honoured with the prestigious award after javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia in 2017.

Before that, she was honoured with the Arjuna award in 2012 and the Padma Shri Award in 2017.

The 49-year-old has 58 national and 23 international medals to her name.

