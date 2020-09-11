Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Tokyo 2020 director leaves ahead of rearranged Games

Tokyo 2020 director leaves ahead of rearranged Games

Murofushi, a former Olympic gold medallist hammer thrower was one of the key public-facing officials at the organising committee.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 09:05 IST

By Reuters, Tokyo

Koji Murofushi speaks during a press conference. (Getty Images)

Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Koji Murofushi has left to join the Japan Sports Agency, the organising committee said on Friday, a departure that comes just 10 months before the start of the rearranged Games.

The former Olympic gold medallist hammer thrower was one of the key public-facing officials at the organising committee.

Murofushi had been involved with the committee since 2014 and helped design the event schedules for both the Olympics and Paralympics, which were delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will take over as commissioner of the Japan Sports Agency, an organisation aiming to promote sport nationwide and which is involved in planning for the Olympics.

“I know that Mr. Murofushi will prove a dependable partner at the helm of Japanese sports administration as we work together toward the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games,” said Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori in a statement.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India, China troop disengagement in Ladakh is first step before de-escalation
Sep 11, 2020 10:14 IST
India, China agree on 5-point plan for resolving border standoff: Here’s what you need to know
Sep 11, 2020 09:53 IST
ICMR publishes first sero survey results; 6.4 million were likely Covid-19 infected around May
Sep 11, 2020 09:56 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat seeks focus on jobs for migrants, urban labourers
Sep 11, 2020 09:48 IST

latest news

‘The likes of Pandya and Pollard will struggle at this year’s IPL’
Sep 11, 2020 10:26 IST
BJP MLA writes to Amit Shah over Kangana Ranaut, alleges Dawood angle in case
Sep 11, 2020 10:21 IST
North Korea issues shoot-to-kill orders to prevent coronavirus: US
Sep 11, 2020 10:20 IST
Kamala Harris continues to mount attack on Trump over Covid-19 cover up
Sep 11, 2020 10:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.