Sections
Home / Other Sports / Tokyo Olympic board member would support another delay

Tokyo Olympic board member would support another delay

The Tokyo Olympics were to be held this year but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The suggestion comes from Haruyuki Takahashi in an interview published Tuesday in the Japanese sports newspaper Nikkan Sports.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 13:16 IST

By Associated Press, Tokyo

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus, stands in front of The Tokyo Olympic flag 1964 at The Japan Olympics museum in Tokyo. (REUTERS)

An executive board member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee says another delay should be sought if the games can’t be held next year.

The Tokyo Olympics were to be held this year but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The suggestion comes from Haruyuki Takahashi in an interview published Tuesday in the Japanese sports newspaper Nikkan Sports.

“The main priority is to make a united effort to hold them (Olympics) in the summer of 2021,” Takahashi said.

He said if that is not possible “we should start action once again to get another delay.”



Estimates in Japan suggest the one-year delay will cost $2 billion to $6 billion, most of which will fall to Japanese taxpayers.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and local organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori have both ruled out another delay and have said the games will be canceled if they can’t open on July 23, 2021.

Takahashi has been intimately tied to the Tokyo Games.

He’s reported to have received millions of dollars from the Tokyo bid committee for his work lobbying IOC members when Tokyo was chosen in 2013 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ahead of Madrid and Istanbul.

Takahashi is a former employee of the giant Japanese advertising agency Dentsu, Inc., which has been credited with helping Tokyo land the Olympics. Dentsu is the exclusive marketing agency for the Tokyo Olympics and has been pivotal in lining up a record $3.3 billion in local sponsorships.

A French investigation has touched on Dentsu’s role in landing the Olympics, including lobbying Lamine Diack. Diack was an IOC member when Tokyo was awarded the Olympics and is also a former head of the world governing body of track and field, World Athletics.

Diack is on trial in Paris on corruption charges that are separate from alleged vote-buying in 2013. The vote-buying allegations forced the resignation last year of Tsunekazu Takeda, the president of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Manoj Bajpayee says Sushant Singh Rajput touched his feet on Sonchiriya set
Jun 16, 2020 13:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death puts spotlight on mental health care
Jun 16, 2020 13:38 IST
Uncommon for Covid-19 to spread from mother to baby during pregnancy: Study
Jun 16, 2020 13:36 IST
Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata and kids Shahraan and Iqra.
Jun 16, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.