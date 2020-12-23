Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / Tokyo Olympics name Hiroshi Sasaki director for ceremonies

Tokyo Olympics name Hiroshi Sasaki director for ceremonies

He replaces Mansai Nomura, a well-known actor in traditional Japanese comedic theater, and also a film actor. He was in charge of the ceremonies when the Olympics were postponed in March by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:54 IST

By Associated Press, Tokyo

Hiroshi Sasaki, a former advertising executive with Japan's powerful public relations and advertising agency Dentsu, Inc., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee appointed Sasaki on Wednesday as the head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics and Paralympics. (AP)

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee appointed Hiroshi Sasaki on Wednesday as the head creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympics and Paralympics.

He replaces Mansai Nomura, a well-known actor in traditional Japanese comedic theater, and also a film actor. He was in charge of the ceremonies when the Olympics were postponed in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nomura will remain as an adviser.

The Olympics are to open on July 23, 2021, followed by the Paralympics on Aug. 24.



Sasaki is a former advertising executive with Japan’s powerful public relations and advertising agency Dentsu, Inc. Dentsu is the exclusive marketing agency for the Tokyo Olympics.

Sasaki was responsible for the flag handover ceremony at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. He also directed the one-year countdown ceremony five months ago at the National Stadium.

“We must redo the planning from scratch,” Sasaki said, seated next to Nomura during an on-line briefing. “Rather than flashy, extravagant ceremonies, we now have a chance to change the content of the ceremonies.”

Organizers are suggesting the ceremonies will be simplified, more in keeping with the trials of the pandemic.

Sasaki was part of the creative team that was originally headed by Nomura. Nomura said he was on board with Sasaki leading the new team.

“We need to make many decision, and we need very quick decisions — efficiency, agility,” Nomura said. “It is something we should prioritize. For now, one person, Mr. Sasaki, is leading the team. I’m really in agreement with this new decision.”

Organizers said the new ceremonies would add a cost 3.5 billion yen — about $35 million — to an already swelling budget. About $130 million was originally budgeted for ceremonies.

Organizers announced a new official budget on Tuesday that represents a 22% increase from the 2019 version. Official costs are now $15.4 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion the 2019 figure of $12.6 billion.

An audit last year by the Japanese government but the actual costs closer to $25 billion.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
by Rhythma Kaul
DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Woman battling Covid-19 receives care package, letter from postal worker
by Trisha Sengupta
SRK’s warm reply to Satish Shah on Chalte Chalte pay, Vicky’s new look
by HT Entertainment Desk
Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.