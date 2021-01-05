Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Other Sports / TOPS sanctions extension of Bajrang Punia’s US camp by one month

TOPS sanctions extension of Bajrang Punia’s US camp by one month

Punia, who qualified for the Tokyo Games in the men’s freestyle 65kg category, has been training at Cliff Kean Wrestling Club in Michigan since December 4.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 15:02 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Olympic-bound wrestler Bajrang Punia’s training stint in the USA has been granted a one-month extension and will now go on till the first week of February, the Sports Authority of India said on Tuesday.

Punia, who qualified for the Tokyo Games in the men’s freestyle 65kg category, has been training at Cliff Kean Wrestling Club in Michigan since December 4.

The additional one month training will cost Rs. 11.65 Lakhs and will be borne by the SAI.

“This decision was taken at the Mission Olympic Cell meeting that took place last week,” a press release from SAI said.”All facilities here are available, there is a gym, moreover I am getting very good sparring partners. The college boys who train here are good as well. I am getting access to everything I need to improve my level,” Punia was quoted as saying in it.”The quality of sparring partners here is very good. In India I am normally training with 74 kg and 79 kg category wrestlers but here I am getting to train with my own weight category,” the two-time World medallist added.

Punia earned a quota for the Tokyo Olympics in September 2019 after winning a bronze medal at the World Championships in Nur Sultan.Punia said he will make a return to competitive wrestling “at the Rome ranking series event in March and will follow that up by participating in the Asian Championships in Kazakhstan.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China tried to change status quo by force in Ladakh, says MoD review
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Restore vandalised temple in two weeks: Pak SC tells KP’s provincial govt
by Imtiaz Ahmad
China responds to US law on Tibet with military drill over Lhasa
by Shishir Gupta
Exports of Covishield allowed to all countries, clarifies Adar Poonawalla
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Punjab school events: Amity International showcase scientific innovations
by HT Correspondent
Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech issue joint pledge to ensure smooth Covid vaccine roll-out
by Rhythma Kaul
Sidharth’s scuba diving, seabob adventure makes us crave Maldives vacay
by Zarafshan Shiraz
China responds to US law on Tibet with military drill over Lhasa
by Shishir Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.