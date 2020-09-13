Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Tuscan GP halted after crashes and two safety cars

Tuscan GP halted after crashes and two safety cars

Debris was scattered across the straight after Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, McLaren’s Carlos Sainz, Haas’s Kevin Magnussen and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi collided as the race re-started following a first safety car period.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 20:02 IST

By Reuters, Scarperia Italy

Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing climbs out of his car after a collision during the F1 Grand Prix of Tuscany (Getty Images)

The first ever Tuscan Formula One Grand Prix at Mugello in Italy was stopped and then re-started on Sunday after crashes and two safety car deployments in the space of eight laps. Debris was scattered across the straight after Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi, McLaren’s Carlos Sainz, Haas’s Kevin Magnussen and Williams’ Nicholas Latifi collided as the race re-started following a first safety car period.

Valtteri Bottas had been leading for Mercedes, with team mate Lewis Hamilton second, and controlling the pace. As the Finn prepared to accelerate away, the back-markers reacted as if the leaders had already re-started. Sainz hit the back of Giovinazzi’s car as the Alfa swerved. “I think people were going before you’d gone,” Mercedes told Bottas.

Sainz reported that he and the others were OK. “The crash was really scary,” he said. “It felt like at the back of the grid where I was that everyone in front of me thought the race was going and we were all flat out until someone realised the race was not on,” added the Spaniard.

“The speeds we were going at were very, very big so the crash I had could have been much worse if one car had been sideways on the main straight, I think it’s something to learn from here. It’s definitely not a nice feeling to do 280kph and suddenly find three cars in the middle of the straight.”



The safety car was immediately deployed again and the race then halted before a standing re-start. The safety car had been deployed after the opening lap when Pierre Gasly, shock winner of last Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza for AlphaTauri, was launched into the air and took out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

It was the second race in a row to be red-flagged. Renault said Esteban Ocon had also been retired due to overheating brakes. Only 13 cars remained in the race.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Sep 13, 2020 19:39 IST
PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Sep 13, 2020 17:49 IST
Listened to me like his own daughter: Kangana Ranaut meets Maharashtra guv
Sep 13, 2020 17:29 IST
China, Russia key adversaries to existing world order: UK intel official
Sep 13, 2020 16:39 IST

latest news

Delhi records over 4,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth day in a row: 10 points
Sep 13, 2020 20:20 IST
Tendulkar lends support to 560 children from economically weaker background
Sep 13, 2020 20:11 IST
NEET 2020: 85-90 % of over 15 lakh students take exam amid COVID concerns
Sep 13, 2020 20:09 IST
Tuscan GP halted after crashes and two safety cars
Sep 13, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.