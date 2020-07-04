Sections
Home / Other Sports / Two-time Olympic champion and badminton legend Lin Dan retires

Two-time Olympic champion and badminton legend Lin Dan retires

The 36-year-old was the gold medal winner in 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics. He is also a five-time World Badminton champion.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

China's Lin Dan returns a shot during Men's single final match against China's Chen Long at the Malaysia Badminton Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) (AP)

Two-time Olympic champion and Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan announced his retirement on Saturday, reported news agency AFP.

The 36-year-old was the gold medal winner in 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics. He is also a five-time World Badminton champion.

The announcement means that Lin, who took golds at the Beijing and London Games, will not be competing in the next Olympics in Tokyo.

(More details awaited)



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On Guru Purnima, PM Modi talks of hope and purpose in Buddha’s teachings
Jul 04, 2020 10:52 IST
Ajay Devgn announces film on 20 soldiers martyred in Galwan Valley
Jul 04, 2020 10:51 IST
Two-time Olympic champion and badminton legend Lin Dan retires
Jul 04, 2020 10:51 IST
Trudeau faces probe for $664 million Canada charity contract
Jul 04, 2020 10:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.