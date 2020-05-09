Sections
Home / Other Sports / Tyson Fury’s coach backs him to beat Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury’s coach backs him to beat Anthony Joshua

While he is contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time and Joshua is scheduled to take on Kubrat Pulev next, the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent suspension of major boxing shows has clouded the issue.

Updated: May 09, 2020 10:41 IST

By AFP, London

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 22, 2020 British boxer Tyson Fury celebrates after defeating US boxer Deontay Wilder. (AFP)

Tyson Fury is mentally stronger than Anthony Joshua and would overcome his British rival in similarly commanding fashion to how he defeated Deontay Wilder, according to the WBC heavyweight champion’s coach Andy Lee. Fury got his hands on one of the four major world belts again when he ended Wilder’s long reign as champion, knocking the previously unbeaten American down twice on the way to a seventh-round stoppage in February.

While he is contractually obliged to face Wilder for a third time and Joshua is scheduled to take on Kubrat Pulev next, the outbreak of coronavirus and subsequent suspension of major boxing shows has clouded the issue.

Speculation is rife that a domestic bout could take priority but Lee can only see one outcome in a fight that would determine the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

“I think (Joshua) is still an improving fighter,” Lee told Sky Sports. “A little bit of inexperience and mentally he’s not as strong as Tyson.



“I think Tyson would beat him in eight rounds. I like Anthony Joshua, I think he’s a great fighter, a great champion.

“I still think it’s a great fight and a great match-up and it’s the only real match-up in the heavyweight division left for both guys, but I think Tyson wins in a similar fashion to what he did to Wilder.” Lee believes Wilder would be unwise to jump straight back into the ring with Fury because of the one-sided nature of their February contest in Las Vegas.

“Everything is in open play again, whatever fights were made before the lockdown kind of become null and void in that everything is up for renegotiation again,” Lee said.

“If I was in Wilder’s team, I would say ‘take another fight, maybe Andy Ruiz or somebody else, and get a win, get your confidence back up and try to improve then come back and fight Tyson again for the trilogy’.

“If they fight again, I can only see it going the same way, if not even more emphatic for Tyson.” (AFP) APA APA

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bank defaulters flee country, SBI lodges complaint against Delhi firm after 4 yrs
May 09, 2020 11:19 IST
‘Bengal govt not allowing trains with migrants to reach state’: Amit Shah
May 09, 2020 10:41 IST
India reports 3,320 new Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths in 24 hours
May 09, 2020 09:21 IST
Covid-19 state tally: Cases cross 19,000 in Maharashtra, over 2,000 recover in Delhi
May 09, 2020 09:46 IST

latest news

Kingpin of 532-kg heroin haul in Amritsar arrested in Haryana’s Sirsa
May 09, 2020 11:54 IST
In the India we love, food has no religion, says Sana Khan
May 09, 2020 11:49 IST
‘Not sure cricket can continue to have 3-4 formats in future’: Ian Chappell
May 09, 2020 11:45 IST
Realme X3 with 60x SuperZoom confirmed, launch expected soon
May 09, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.