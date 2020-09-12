Sections
Home / Other Sports / UFC star McGregor arrested in Corsica for indecent exposure - court

UFC star McGregor arrested in Corsica for indecent exposure - court

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been taken into police custody in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, the prosecutor’s...

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 20:54 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Ajaccio France

Conor McGregor (REUTERS)

Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor has been taken into police custody in Corsica on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, the prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

“Following a complaint filed on September 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services,” wrote the prosecutor’s office in a statement sent to AFP

