‘Unfinished business’: Seth Rollins wants to face WWE Hall of Famer

Seth Rollins said that he has some ‘unfinished business’ with the Rated-R Superstar as he took a beating at his hands in this year’s Royal Rumble match.

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:36 IST

By www.hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sayan Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A file photo of Seth Rollins. (WWE)

Seth Rollins has transformed himself into a top star in WWE once again since his heel turn and the self-proclaimed ‘Monday Night Messiah’ has expressed a wish to face multiple-time champion Edge in the near future. Edge made his return in Wrestlemania 36 where he defeated Randy Orton in a street fight. In an interview with talkSPORT, Seth Rollins said that he would like to work with Edge in the future. Rollins said that he has some ‘unfinished business’ with the Rated-R Superstar as he took a beating at his hands in this year’s Royal Rumble match.

Rollins is currently slated to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank while Edge is still recovering from the gruelling match in Wrestlemania. The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the business as WWE is currently shooting in empty venues and there has been a drastic fall in viewership. In this situation, a match between two major superstars can be a huge attraction for the company and will result in major viewership.

Earlier, in an interview with ESPN, Edge told WWE that Edge vs AJ Styles needs to happen. The 11-time champion also added that he would love to face Seth Rollins as it will be a huge occasion for the fans. Among the top stars, he also expressed his wish to face Roman Reigns in the future.

“Kevin Owens, Cesaro, Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Aleister Black for sure, Matt Riddle, WALTER, Tommaso Ciampa, Velveteen Dream. Give them all to me, man,” said Edge.



The recent WWE programming has also seen a rise in cinematic matches with Undertaker vs AJ Styles and John Cena vs Bray Wyatt both earning a lot of praise at Wrestlemania. Rollins praised them for being extremely well done so far, but said he hopes “we don’t get carried away and these matches become the norm.”

