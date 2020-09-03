US Open: Divij Sharan and Cacic bow out of with opening-round loss

Sections
Updated: Sep 03, 2020 11:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

File photo of Divij Sharan. (Getty Images)

India’s Divij Sharan and his Serbian partner Nikola Cacic fought hard before going down in three sets to eighth seeds Nikola Mektic and Wesley Koolhof in the first round of the US Open men’s doubles event here.

Sharan and Cacic lost 4-6 6-3 3-6 against Croatia’s Mektic and Koolhof of the Netherlands in a tough contest that lasted one hour and 46 minutes on Wednesday.

The winners will next play Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina.

The other Indian in the men’s doubles draw -- Rohan Bopanna -- and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov will take on Ernesto Escobedo and Noah Rubin of the United States in the first round.



