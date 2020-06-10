Sections
Home / Other Sports / Use of santisers, change of stick grip, Indian hockey teams adapt to new normal

Use of santisers, change of stick grip, Indian hockey teams adapt to new normal

“Since all of us had been doing some basic fitness exercises in our hostel rooms in these two months, we were not stiff when we returned to the pitch but we are taking it slow and steady. We are going about a very simple routine without putting too much pressure on our bodies,” said Manpreet.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:38 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bengaluru

Members of Indian hockey team (AP)

Back on the turf after more than two-month lockdown, Indian men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh and his men is slowly adapting to the new normal in times of COVID-19 pandemic, which includes using sanitisers during every breakand drinking water from individual bottles.

After being confined to their hostel rooms at the SAI Centre here for over two months, the core probables of men and women teams started outdoor training 10 days back after following strict guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of Hockey India and Sports Authority of India.

“Since all of us had been doing some basic fitness exercises in our hostel rooms in these two months, we were not stiff when we returned to the pitch but we are taking it slow and steady. We are going about a very simple routine without putting too much pressure on our bodies,” said Manpreet.

“Our sessions are conducted in small groups to ensure social distancing. Earlier, we never used hand sanitisers in between sessions and we would use the same tumbler to drink water.



“But all that has changed now with players consciously rubbing their hands with sanitisers, not just before entering the ground, but also every-time there is a break and each one of us carry our own bottles and ensure we don’t share.”

As per safety norms, they are also changing the grip of their sticks regularly while there is a temperature check every day.

“We also change the grip on our stick regularly and our temperature is recorded after the session as well and it is monitored closely everyday to check for any irregularities. This is the ‘new normal’ for us and we need to follow it,” he added.

Manpreet, however, said their goal remains intact -- to do well at the Tokyo Olympics.

“Over the next few months, each of us have a plan and a target to improve on our individual game. Internally, we are focusing on little things that we need to do to be as good as possible for the Olympics next year,” he said.

Indian women’s hockey team skipper Rani, meanwhile, said the coaches have been regularly in touch with the players as they resumed on-field activities.

“After we began basic activities on the pitch last week, the coaches discussed with us individually how we are feeling both mentally and physically. All players are urged to express any issues they are facing and coaching staff check with us about the well-being of our families,” she said.

“We are back to basics right now with simple activities such as passing, trapping and shooting. Personally, I am taking it slow too and not stressing my back or shoulder too much.

“All of us realise it is important to start slow in order to avoid any kind of injury and we just want to enjoy being back on the field again,” Rani added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Preity Zinta gives husband Gene Goodenough ‘a Goodenough haircut’
Jun 10, 2020 17:26 IST
Fear of Covid-19 sparks demand for electric crematorium in Haridwar
Jun 10, 2020 17:24 IST
Four Vande Bharat Mission evacuees test Covid-19 positive in Bihar
Jun 10, 2020 17:24 IST
MissYouYuvi trends on Twitter exactly a year after Yuvraj’s retirement
Jun 10, 2020 17:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.