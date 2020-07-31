Sections
Home / Other Sports / Verstappen sets fastest time in practice at British GP

Vettel only completed two laps and didn’t set a time. Ferrari said the team found “something wrong with the intercooler system” of his car and had to examine it.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:36 IST

By Press Trust of India, Silverstone England

Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during practice (REUTERS)

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first practice session for the British Grand Prix on Friday and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel sat out most of the session with a car problem.

Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 27.422 seconds in his Red Bull to finish ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by .474 seconds.

Lance Stroll was a surprise third for Racing Point, ahead of Alexander Albon in the second Red Bull and Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas only managed sixth-fastest.

Vettel only completed two laps and didn’t set a time. Ferrari said the team found “something wrong with the intercooler system” of his car and had to examine it.



Nico Hulkenberg was ninth-fastest on his return to F1 with Racing Point following a positive coronavirus test for regular driver Sergio Perez. The German only got the call the day before and was confirmed as the replacement shortly before the session began.

