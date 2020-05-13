Sections
Home / Other Sports / Max Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel’s seat

Max Verstappen tips Sainz over Ricciardo for Vettel’s seat

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the end of the season.

Updated: May 13, 2020 12:47 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherland's holds the trophy on the podium after he placed second in the Emirates Formula One Grand Prix. (AP)

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reckons Spaniard Carlos Sainz is more likely to replace Sebastian Vettel at Ferrari next year than Daniel Ricciardo.

Ferrari announced on Tuesday that four times world champion Vettel would be leaving them at the end of the season.

McLaren’s Sainz and Renault’s Ricciardo, considered the leading contenders for one of the most coveted seats in the sport, were team mates of Dutch 22-year-old Verstappen at Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and Red Bull respectively.

“The speculation was going on a bit, is he going to continue with Ferrari or not? Well today it’s out. He’s not,” Verstappen said in an Instagram Q&A with former racer David Coulthard for team sponsor Puma.



“I guess also very soon we’ll find out who the replacement is going to be. It’s definitely not me, I can tell you. I’m at Red Bull,” added Verstappen, whose contract runs to the end of 2023.

Asked whether he thought Vettel’s replacement would be the Italian or Spanish-sounding name, Verstappen replied: “I think it’s not going to be the Italian-sounding name... it’s just a guess, we’ll have to wait and see.”

Both Ricciardo and Sainz, already on his third team at the age of 25 after a stint at Renault before McLaren, are both out of contract at the end of the season.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
PM Modi meets empowered group on Covid-19, lockdown
May 13, 2020 13:42 IST
In push to ‘Make in India’ cause, Amit Shah says all CAPF canteens to sell indigenous products
May 13, 2020 13:54 IST
LIVE: PM Modi meets empowered panel to discuss Covid-19 strategy, lockdown
May 13, 2020 13:01 IST

latest news

Doctors explain how Covid-19 attacks entire body, can lead to organ failure
May 13, 2020 13:57 IST
Madhurima Tuli said she found Sidharth and Shenaaz real and natural
May 13, 2020 13:56 IST
Forget inter-species friendships, this bird made friends with an avocado
May 13, 2020 13:55 IST
Gayle likely to be penalised for outburst against Sarwan: CWI chief
May 13, 2020 13:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.