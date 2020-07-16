Sections
Home / Other Sports / Vettel offered Aston Martin contract: Report

Vettel offered Aston Martin contract: Report

German tabloid Bild reported that Vettel is being lined up to replace Sergio Perez at Racing Point, when the team is re-branded as Aston Martin.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 17:50 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Agence France-Presse

File photo of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel. (REUTERS)

Sebastian Vettel’s future was the subject of intense speculation again on Thursday after it was reported he has been offered a contract by Aston Martin for 2021. The four-time world champion has been told his services will not be required by Ferrari after this year and has admitted he is in talks with other teams.

German tabloid Bild reported that Vettel is being lined up to replace Sergio Perez at Racing Point, when the team is re-branded as Aston Martin.

Racing Point have made a very strong start to the delayed 2020 season using their ‘pink Mercedes’ cars that are currently subject to a protest from Renault.

Racing Point team boss Otmar Szafnauer said both of the team’s drivers - Mexican Perez and Canadian Lance Stroll, whose billionaire father Lawrence is the team owner - are under contract.



During interviews following last weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix, he said: “I know that people like to think ‘here’s a team on the rise and Sebastian doesn’t have a drive so...’, and they put two and two together.”

Perez has two years to run on his contract while Stroll is believed to have a long-term deal in place.

Vettel said in Austria that he was impressed with the team and knew many members of staff from his earlier career.

After being ousted at Ferrari, he has been left with few options for 2021 and many observers have suggested he is most likely to take a sabbatical.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Himachal governor stresses on preserving cultural heritage of tribal areas in state
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Sachin Pilot, disqualification and the Tenth Schedule: An explainer
Jul 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Man buried alive as retaining wall collapses in Shimla
Jul 16, 2020 18:09 IST
Fly out of Pune trend continues, though lockdown impact felt at Lohegaon airport
Jul 16, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.