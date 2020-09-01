Sections
Home / Other Sports / Vinesh Phogat recovers from Covid-19, to stay in quarantine

Vinesh Phogat recovers from Covid-19, to stay in quarantine

Vinesh revealed that as part of a precautionary measure, the 26-year-old will be under quarantine.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vinesh, who has asymptomatic, did not participate in the National Sports Awards function on August 29. (Image Credit: Instagram/Vinesh Phogat)

Four days after Vinesh Phogat had tested positive for Covid-19, the wrestler on Tuesday informed that she has returned a negative test. One of the five Khel Ratna awardees for 2020, Vinesh revealed that as part of a precautionary measure, the 26-year-old will be under quarantine.

“I underwent a second Covid-19 test yesterday and am happy to report that I have received a negative result. While this is great news, I will be remaining in isolation as a precautionary measure. A big thank you to everyone for your prayers,” Vinesh wrote in Twitter.

Vinesh, who has asymptomatic, did not participate in the National Sports Awards function on August 29 (Saturday). She was scheduled to be present in the SAI-designated centre at Sonepat to receive the Khel Ratna virtually from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Vinesh had been training at her home in Kharkhoda, Sonepat, and did not want to take the risk of travelling to Lucknow to take part in the national camp, which had to be postponed. She took the test in Sonepat on Friday before the dress rehearsal.



