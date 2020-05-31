Sections
Home / Other Sports / Vinesh Phogat to be recommended for Khel Ratna by WFI

Vinesh Phogat to be recommended for Khel Ratna by WFI

Vinesh was recommended for the prestigious sporting honour last year as well, alongside Bajrang Punia, but the latter ended up winning the award alongwith 2016 Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik.

Updated: May 31, 2020 16:16 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Aritra Mukherjee, New Delhi

Vinesh Phogat of India reacts as she won the bronze match of the women's 53kg category against Maria Prevolaraki of Greece during the Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP)

Ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat is set to be recommended by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for India’s highest sporting honour the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. This will be the second consecutive time that the 25-year-old would be recommended for the award.

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will finalise the recommendations and send it to the Sports Ministry on Monday. “For the Khel Ratna, Vinesh is our sole recommendation,” WFI secretary Vinod Tomar told IANS on Sunday.

Vinesh was recommended for the prestigious sporting honour last year as well, alongside Bajrang Punia, but the latter ended up winning the award alongwith 2016 Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik. Vinesh had previously won the Arjuna Award in 2016.

Vinesh currently holds the third spot in the world rankings in the 53kg category. She qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in her first attempt by winning bronze at the 2019 Wrestling World Championships. She then started 2020 with a gold at the Rome Ranking Series and later won bronze at the 2020 Asian Championships in New Delhi. It was her second consecutive bronze in the competition having won the same in Xi’an last year.



Vinesh was a medal contender going into the 2016 Olympics but a career-threatening injury in the quarter-final ended her quest in Rio. Since returning to wrestling, Vinesh won gold at the 2018 Asian Games and her performances over the past two years means she remains a medal contender going into the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

The Sports Ministry on May 5 invited nominations for the 2020 National Sports Awards including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and the Arjuna Award. The ministry has asked for nominations to be sent via e-mail in view of the coronavirus situation.

The process, which usually starts in April, has been delayed due to the pandemic. “Due to lockdown on account of the outbreak of COVID-19, hard copies of nominations are not required to be sent. Scanned copies of the nominations duly signed by the applicant/recommending authority may be sent at above mentioned email ids, before last date of submission,” said the ministry in its circular.

The ministry gave a deadline of June 3 to file the nominations.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP 69,000 assistant teacher recruitment: District- wise merit list likely on Monday
May 31, 2020 16:27 IST
335 cadets of 138th National Defence Academy course graduate in Pune
May 31, 2020 16:26 IST
‘This is magic,’ Iyer shares unique batting practice video- WATCH
May 31, 2020 16:25 IST
Lockdown affecting health but exercise a must, say readers
May 31, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.