Sections
Home / Other Sports / Viswanathan Anand crashes to third straight defeat in Legends of Chess tourney

Viswanathan Anand crashes to third straight defeat in Legends of Chess tourney

The former world champion, who had lost in the first two rounds to Peter Svidler and Magnus Carlsen respectively, could not turn things around.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 10:25 IST

By Press Trust of India, Viswanathan Anand

file image of Viswanathan Anand. (Getty Images)

Indian ace Viswanathan Anand struggled for the third consecutive round, losing to Russia’s Vladimir Kramnik to languish at the bottom of the points table in the USD 150,000 Legends of Chess online tournament.

Anand went down 0.5-2.5 to Kramnik late on Thursday.

The former world champion, who had lost in the first two rounds to Peter Svidler and Magnus Carlsen respectively, could not turn things around.

Anand lost the opening game despite some brilliant play as his Russian opponent fought back strongly.



A defeat in the second put the Indian No.1 on the back-foot and a draw in the third ended his hopes.

The Chennai-based Anand is making his maiden appearance on the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

World No.1 Carlsen shares the top spot with Svidler, with three victories and nine match points.

Meanwhile, world No.3 Ding Liren continued to struggle as he lost after leading 1.5-0.5 to Ukraine veteran Vasyl Ivanchuk.

Anand and Liren lie at the bottom of the table, without a win against their name.

The Indian meets Anish Giri (the Netherlands) in the fourth round later tonight.

All the round-robin games are best-of-four game contests.

Legends of Chess is an event where Carlsen, Liren, Nepomniachtchi and Giri, semifinalists at the Chessable Masters (part of the Magnus Carlsen Tour), received an automatic invite.

They are up against six legends aged 40-52, who have been at the top of world chess at various points in their career.

The tournament is part of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. The winner of this event will qualify for the $300,000 Grand Final scheduled from August 9 to 20.

Results: Round 3: Vladimir Kramnik beat Viswanathan Anand 2.5-1.5; Vasyl Ivanchuk beat Ding Liren 2.5-1.5; Ian Nepominiachtchi beat Anish Giri 2.5-1.5; Magnus Carlsen beat Peter Leko 2.5-1.5; Peter Svidler beat Boris Gelfand 2.5-1.5.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘If I play, India will win World Cup’: How Ashwin was spurred on by fans
Jul 24, 2020 10:55 IST
Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Application for 41 JTA posts begins, here’s how to apply
Jul 24, 2020 10:53 IST
Rajasthan Cong MLA admitted to hospital after breathing problems
Jul 24, 2020 10:55 IST
‘Quite a dangerous narrative’: Schmeichel defends under-fire David De Gea
Jul 24, 2020 10:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.