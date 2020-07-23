Sections
Home / Other Sports / Viswanathan Anand loses to Magnus Carlsen in Legends of Chess tourney

Viswanathan Anand loses to Magnus Carlsen in Legends of Chess tourney

The former world champion had kept the Norwegian ace in check in three games of the best-of-four contest before slipping 1.5-2.5 by in the final game late on Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 10:44 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chennai

Viswanathan Anand of India plays in the FIDE World Rapid & Blitz Chess Championships 2014 at Dubai Chess and Culture Club. (Getty Images)

India’s Viswanathan Anand suffered his second consecutive loss, going down to world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the second round of the USD 150,000 chess24 Legends of Chess online tournament.

The former world champion had kept the Norwegian ace in check in three games of the best-of-four contest before slipping 1.5-2.5 by in the final game late on Wednesday.

The Indian ace is making his maiden appearance on the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

He had gone down by a similar margin to Russia’s Peter Svidler in the opening round. He takes on another former world champion Vladimir Kramnik in the third round.Anand is back in action after having last participated in the Online Nations Cup in May.



Carlsen is in joint lead with veteran Israeli Boris Gelfand and Svidler. All of them have six points after two victories each.

Anish Giri got off the mark with a win over Vladimir Kramnik, while world No.3 Ding Liren’s struggles continued as the Chinese lost to Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia.

All the round-robin games are best-of-four game contests.

Legends of Chess is a unique event where Carlsen, Liren, Nepomniachtchi and Giri, semifinalists at the Chessable Masters (part of the Magnus Carlsen Tour), received an automatic invite.

They are up against six legends aged 40-52, who have been at the top of world chess at various points in their career.

The tournament is part of the Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. The winner of this event will qualify for the USD 300,000 Grand Final scheduled from August 9 to 20.

Results:Round 2: Ian Nepominiachtchi beat Ding Liren 2.5-1.5; Magnus Carlsen beat Viswanathan Anand 2.5-1.5; Peter Svidler beat Peter Leko 2.5-1.5; Boris Gelfand beat Vasyl Ivanchuk 2.5-1.5; Anish Giri beat Vladimir Kramnik 2.5-1.5.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Pandemic hits Haj 2020; saddens would-be pilgrims
Jul 23, 2020 12:04 IST
Green Card waitlist for Indian is more than 195 years: US senator
Jul 23, 2020 12:00 IST
Rahul says PM failed to come with a vision to deal with China
Jul 23, 2020 11:59 IST
Bihar’s low testing may impact Covid fatality rate: Central team
Jul 23, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.