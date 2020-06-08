Sections
Home / Other Sports / Floyd Mayweather wants Conor McGregor to come out of retirement: ‘Waiting to punish you again’

Floyd Mayweather wants Conor McGregor to come out of retirement: ‘Waiting to punish you again’

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 19:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Prashant Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. (Reuters)

Get this - the first time professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather fought UFC star Conor McGregor back in August 2017, the two fighters raked in record-breaking money. The bout dubbed as “The Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History” saw Mayweather reportedly earning nearly USD 275 million while McGregor reportedly revealed that he earned around USD 100 million for a single fight. But what if it were to happen again? What if Floyd Mayweather goes one-on-one against Conor McGregor for a second time - how much more money would all the respected parties make?

If Mayweather would have his way, this fight could take place anytime soon. Only if former UFC welterweight champion McGregor decides to come out of retirement, again. McGregor, on Sunday, announced his retirement from the combat sports for the third time in four years.

Also read: Amanda Nunes proves why she is the GOAT in fight against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” McGregor had said in a post on his official Twitter.

A day after the tweet, McGregor uploaded a photo of a cake on his Instagram account with the message: “Happy retirement daddy”. On the photo, Mayweather decided to make a comment in which he asked McGregor to come out of retirement.



Also read: Former UFC ‘champ-champ’ Conor McGregor announces his retirement... Again

“If I’m not mistaken, didn’t you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time? Now you’re quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well, if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again,” Mayweather wrote.

McGregor is the first-ever two-division UFC champion in history. However, McGregor is ‘notorious’ for announcing retirements, looking at the past. He retired before the second Nate Diaz fight as he had negotiation issues with the UFC. The second ‘retirement’ came last year as he put out another tweet on March 26, saying that he was retiring “from the sport formally known as “mixed martial arts” today.”

So, you are telling me there is still hope for a Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor rematch? There, sure is!

