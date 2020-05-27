Sections
Home / Other Sports / Weightlifting federation nominates Khel Ratna recipient Mirabai Chanu for Arjuna award

Weightlifting federation nominates Khel Ratna recipient Mirabai Chanu for Arjuna award

Chanu has been nominated along with Ragala Venkat Rahul and Punam Yadav

Updated: May 27, 2020 18:37 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Mirabai Chanu during the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Getty Images)

In an unusual move, lifter Mirabai Chanu has been nominated for the Arjuna award by the national federation though the former world champion is already a recipient of Khel Ratna, country’s highest sporting honour. The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has nominated Chanu along with Ragala Venkat Rahul and Punam Yadav.

Chanu had received the Khel Ratna along with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli in 2018. She was also awarded the Padma Shri — the country’s fourth-highest civilian award — the same year. The 25-year-old, who received the twin honour after winning the 2017 weightlifting world championship in USA, says there is an honour attached with the Arjuna award, so she won’t mind it getting it after Khel Ratna.

Also Read | ‘Never know what she is saying’: Triple H comments on Ronda Rousey’s criticism of WWE fans

“I know Khel Ratna is the highest but I missed out on the Arjuna award earlier and I want it too. Sometimes you want all of it. Players like to get the Arjuna award,” Chanu told PTI. “I had also applied for Arjuna award in 2018. We had applied for both the Arjuna award and the Khel Ratna then.”

Asked if an athlete, who has already been awarded the Khel Ratna, can be nominated for an Arjuna Award, IWLF secretary general Sahadev Yadav said “it is possible.” After recovering from a back injury, which marred her progress in 2018, Chanu improved her performance, further, in 2019.



Also Read | Frances Tiafoe wants to draw more black kids to tennis

She lifted 86kg in snatch and a personal best of 113kg in clean and jerk for a total of 199kg at the Asian Championships in April last year but missed the bronze medal by a whisker. Her best performance came at the World championship in September, when the Manipuri breached the much anticipated 200kg mark by bettering her personal best in all three sections. In snatch, she lifted 87kg, followed by 114kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201kg.

The 23-year-old Rahul, who won several medals in the junior circuit, won two gold Commonwealth Championships and also clinched the yellow metal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

On the other hand, Punam won the silver in the Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championships and the gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The last weightlifter to receive the Arjuna award was two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sathish Sivalingam in 2015.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Asha Bhosle: Neither good, nor bad times last, even corona will go away
May 27, 2020 18:50 IST
Donald Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after Twitter fact check
May 27, 2020 18:53 IST
How Kerala is planning to tackle Covid’s third phase
May 27, 2020 18:51 IST
Uttarakhand forms committee to improve response in dealing with spike in Covid-19 cases
May 27, 2020 18:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.