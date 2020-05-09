Sections
Home / Other Sports / World Archery releases updated Olympic qualification procedure

World Archery releases updated Olympic qualification procedure

World Archery also said that National Olympic Committees (NOC) will retain quotas that have been won thus far by athletes in competitions. Eighty-seven of the 128 quota places for the Olympics have already been awarded. Ninety-three of the 140 spots for the Paralympics have been distributed to date.

Updated: May 09, 2020 18:48 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Lausanne (Switzerland)

A detail view of arrows in the target at seen during a training session (Getty Images)

World Archery released its updated qualification procedures for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. It confirmed in its statement that no further qualification events will take place this year. Furthermore, the period in which athletes can shoot minimum qualifying scores has been extended until June 28, 2021.

“Continental qualification events in the Americas, Europe and Oceania are delayed until spring/summer 2021,” said World Archery. “The final qualification tournament is delayed until summer 2021 and is planned to take place as a separate tournament alongside the Paris stage of the 2021 Archery World Cup.”

World Archery also said that National Olympic Committees (NOC) will retain quotas that have been won thus far by athletes in competitions. Eighty-seven of the 128 quota places for the Olympics have already been awarded. Ninety-three of the 140 spots for the Paralympics have been distributed to date.

The deadline for NOCs to confirm places won at all events except the final qualifier is tentatively set as June 1, 2021 and for the final qualifier “is tentatively set as July 2, 2021.”



“The entry deadline for the Olympic Games is 5 July 2021,” it added.

The procedures were initially released in March 2018 but had to be updated after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally set to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020, the Games will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 19:11 IST
Sharad Pawar asks PM Modi to speak to CMs not allowing migrants to return
May 09, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

Possible 2020 tennis season is entirely written off: Bopanna
May 09, 2020 19:30 IST
Vitamin, zinc tablets for high-risk group in Pune rural areas to fight Covid-19
May 09, 2020 19:29 IST
Maharashtra: Bodies of labourers crushed by train brought back to native place
May 09, 2020 19:28 IST
Kangana Ranaut shares pic with mom to celebrate Mother’s Day
May 09, 2020 19:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.