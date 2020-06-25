Sections
‘World’s Strongest Man’ Mark Henry names the most powerful WWE superstar

Mark Henry is a two-time Olympian and a champion powerlifter, who still has the all-time world record in squat and deadlift. Henry was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skulls Session and during the rapid-fire questions regarding WWE Superstars, Henry was asked to name the strongest WWE wrestler

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Delhi

Mark Henry fighting the Big Show. (WWE)

It is imperative for a WWE superstar to able to lift its opponent in order to execute wrestling moves. There have been several superstars who are considered really strong by their peers. One of the superstars was even named the ‘World’s Strongest Man’ by WWE. Mark Henry is a two-time Olympian and a champion powerlifter, who still has the all-time world record in squat and deadlift.

So if Mark Henry names the strongest superstar in WWE, then he/she certainly has a lot of credibility. However, the wrestler named by Henry has constantly been named the pound for pound the strongest superstar by several other wrestlers.

READ | Multiple people in WWE including Renee Young test positive for Covid-19, AEW’s Jon Moxley asked to stay home

Henry was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skulls Session and during the rapid-fire questions regarding WWE Superstars, Henry was asked to name the strongest WWE wrestler. Henry took the name of the ‘Swiss Superman’ Cesaro.



Henry also named Cesaro as the hardest trainer in the gym. Henry was also asked the hardest wrestler to lift off his feet and he named The Great Khali as the one. The 7 feet 1-inch behemoth weighed around 340 pounds (150 kgs) and Henry’s answer is relatable.

 

Cesaro is regularly called pound for pound the strongest superstar in the WWE. He is exceptional inside the squared circle and regularly amazes the fans with his abilities. But this hasn’t resulted in a focussed singles push for the ‘Swiss Cyborg’.

It is said the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon isn’t a big fan of Cesaro and also had the famous ‘brass ring’ interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin. Now, WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson has also stated that WWE management doesn’t favour Cesaro and they don’t see him as a main-event superstar for the company

“He’s not a favourite guy, as you know, of the front office, for whatever reason that is,’ Anderson said on his ARN podcast.

“They’re the only ones that know because everyone else across the planet seems to think he’s a Superstar.

“But he continued to get leaned on to stop doing all that stuff [impressive moves] as a heel. It was just too flashy and all that.”

