Sections
E-Paper
Home / Other Sports / Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for Covid-19

Wrestler Rahul Aware tests positive for Covid-19

Rahul Aware had won a bronze in non-Olympic 61kg weight category at the Worlds in Nur-Sultan, last year.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 21:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Nur-Sultan: Rahul Balasaheb Aware, of India, poses for a photo as he celebrates his victory over Tyler Lee Graff, of USA, in their bronze match of the men's 61kg category during the Wrestling World Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. AP/PTI Photo (AP9_22_2019_000172B) (AP)

World Championship bronze medallist wrestler Rahul Aware has tested positive for coronavirus after his arrival at the Sports Authority Of India’s (SAI) Sonepat Centre for the national camp.

Aware is the fifth Indian wrestler to test positive for the dreaded virus after Vinesh Phogat, Deepak Punia, Navin and Krishan.

He had won a bronze in non-Olympic 61kg weight category at the Worlds in Nur-Sultan, last year.

“As per protocol Aware has now been shifted to a SAI empaneled hospital as a precautionary measure and for further monitoring,” the SAI said in a statement.



“Aware has been in quarantine since his arrival at the camp and didn’t come in contact with any other athlete or staff members since his arrival.”

Deepak Punia has been discharged from the hospital and kept in home isolation since he was asymptomatic. Vinesh has also recovered after testing negative twice but continues to remain in home isolation as precautionary measure.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Inside Pak Army’s deradicalisation programme for surrendered militants
Sep 06, 2020 19:41 IST
Bihar Assembly Election: LJP to take call on alliance in key meeting tomorrow
Sep 06, 2020 20:54 IST
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST

latest news

Surface Pro 7 review: Microsoft’s premium Windows hardware
Sep 06, 2020 22:00 IST
‘Kudos’: Sitharaman to DRI officials injured in bid to stop gold smugglers
Sep 06, 2020 21:55 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav likely to change seat ahead of Bihar Assembly Election 2020
Sep 06, 2020 21:49 IST
Mumbai witnesses worst air quality since March
Sep 06, 2020 21:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.