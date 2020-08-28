Sections
Home / Other Sports / Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for Covid-19

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for Covid-19

Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-winning wrestler Vinesh Phogat says she has tested positive for Covid-19, reports PTI

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 20:19 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

File image of Vinesh Phogat (Getty Images)

India’s top woman wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday said she has tested positive for Covid-19. Selected for this year’s Khel Ratna award, the Asian and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist, had been training at her village in Sonepat with coach Om Prakash.

“Yes, I have tested positive for Covid-19 when my sample was taken in Sonepat before the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony,” Vinesh told PTI. “I will recover soon, God willing. I am in isolation at home.”

The 26-year-old will skip Saturday’s virtual ceremony for the National Sports Awards distribution. She is one among five athletes chosen for the country’s highest sporting honour this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Work comes first: Yami Gautam had ‘assured’ her producers
Aug 28, 2020 20:18 IST
Messi to sign for Liverpool? No chance, says Klopp
Aug 28, 2020 20:15 IST
Odisha withdraws order that made Aadhaar mandatory for pensions
Aug 28, 2020 20:14 IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 28, 2020 20:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.