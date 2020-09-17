Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia are planning winter wedding

Wrestlers Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia, who got engaged in a ceremony last November, are waiting for their D-day dates to be fixed. (PHOTO: Twitter)

They are companions or as they say ‘humsafars’ for life. Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat recently tweeted a photo with her soon-to-be better-half wrestler Bajrang Punia, and captioned it: Mera safar sundar hai lekin mera humsaar usse bhi sundar hai (sic).

This post, post which congratulatory messages started pouring in, saw how eager are the fans of these sportspersons for the D-day when the two take the plunge. And we have learnt that the day isn’t too far now as couple Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat share that they are set to tie the knot this November-December.

The two got engaged in a ceremony in Punia’s home in Sonipat’s Model Town, Haryana, last November, and had earlier planned to reportedly get married after Tokyo Olympics. But, the pandemic delayed the games, and the love birds managed to sneak in their marriage dates. While Phogat is currently in talks with the designers about her wedding attire and trousseau, she says she’s “mentally prepared to wear a mask” since hers is going to be a pandemic wedding. “We have to abide by the guidelines. Warna dono bimaar ho gaye toh shaadi cancel (laughs),” says Sangeeta, adding, “We are just waiting for the date to be fixed. [The wedding] will be in November or December as mostly all weddings in our family including Geeta, Babita and Vinesh’s wedding took place in November-December only.”

“I loved Babita’s lehenga (by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee), which she wore on her wedding. I’m staying with Geeta currently, and we’re discussing the attire and the jewellery everyday. I love the colour dark red [and want it] for my bridal dress.”

– Sangeeta Phogat, wrestler

Phogat, a former national medallist who competes in 59kg freestyle, is recovering from a sports injury. She says, “I’m doing my mat training and workouts regularly.” But what’s also keeping the youngest Phogat sisters occupied is the thought of which designer to zero in for her wedding! “I loved Babita’s lehenga (by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee), which she wore on her wedding. I’m staying with Geeta currently, and we’re discussing the attire and the jewellery everyday. I love the colour dark red [and want it] for my bridal dress. Dulhan ka joda toh red hi hona chahiye I feel. And jaisa lehenga hoga waisa hi mask bhi hoga.”

Sharing how their common love for the sport brought them together, Sangeeta says, “We (Bajrang and she) are from the same profession, and understand each other too well. Hum practise saath karenge. Ek doosre ke partner bhi banenge. I’m a fan of his game...the way he wrestles, and I admire his confidence! He gives his 100% to the game. And he even gives me tips to improve. Woh dil ke saaf hain (He has a pure heart),” she smiles while referring to Punia.

Olympic-bound Punia is a busy man caught up in intense training. “I’m at the India camp in Sonipat. Abhi to training pe hi dhyan hai,” he says. When asked about his relationship with Sangeeta, the star wrestler adds, “Hum ek doosre ke saath khush hai tabhi hum shaadi ke liye raazi hue hai (We are happy with each other hence decided to get married). Both the families are happy, too. She’s a wrestler, and so am I. Hum ek doosre ki bhavnaon ko samajhte hai (We understand each other’s feelings).”

