WWE Backlash 2020: Preview, date, start time, match card, live streaming, when and where to watch

WWE Backlash 2020 is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event, produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. It is scheduled to take place on June 14, 2020 (June 15 IST) at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be the fifteenth event in the Backlash chronology and the first Backlash since 2018.

Where to watch: WWE Backlash will be streamed live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles. You can also watch it on TV on Monday June 15, 2020 at 4:30 AM exclusively on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 Channels.

Match Card

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley – WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre has defeated Kings, Messiahs and titleholders as the WWE Champion, but now he must take down The All Mighty. Prior to McIntyre’s brand-to-brand invitational showdown with King Corbin on Raw, Bobby Lashley emerged to let the Scottish Superstar know that he was coming for the title by any means necessary.

The imposing strongman has brutally dispatched of R-Truth in his most recent bouts but craves a better test of his jaw-dropping strength. It’s been 13 long years since Lashley challenged for the WWE Title, and a consummate fighting champion now stands in his path. Since slaying Brock Lesnar for the title, McIntyre has fought off challenger after challenger, as The Big Show, Andrade, Angel Garza, Murphy, Seth Rollins and King Corbin all were left stranded in Claymore Country.

The game plan has changed for The All Mighty, who has replaced Lana with MVP in his corner. The Ravishing Russian has been livid with the recent developments, and she presents an unpredictable wild card for Lashley’s championship training. After Lashley came calling for McIntyre on Raw, the two traded jabs on social media and made the showdown official.

Universal Championship - Braun Strowman vs The Miz & John Morrison

No one man has proven ready to topple The Monster Among Men since his Universal Title reign began, but now Braun Strowman will face a test from the self-proclaimed “Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century.”

Strowman successfully defended his title at WWE Money In The Bank after Bray Wyatt came calling for his old friends. Wyatt has yet to reemerge since the Black Sheep betrayal, but new foes have stepped up to try and remove the gold from the champion’s shoulder.

The Miz & John Morrison found themselves in the path of the Strowman Express after Otis called on the Universal Champion in a battle against the outspoken tandem. Ever the “gracious losers,” Miz & Morrison provoked Strowman with a mocking puppet show on “The Dirt Sheet” that led to The Monster Among Men crushing The Awesome One in an ensuing match. Unable to turn the page, Miz & Morrison presented the Handicap Match challenge for WWE Backlash and promised to make the Universal Champion’s life a living hell in the lead-up to the clash.

What devious tricks will the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions have in store to get the upper hand? Also, Strowman lost the Intercontinental Championship in a Handicap Match, so can he reverse his fortunes this time?

Asuka vs. Nia Jax – Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka has been ecstatic since Becky Lynch’s pregnancy announcement awarded the Raw Women’s Championship to the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match winner. Many have celebrated The Empress of Tomorrow’s status as a Grand Slam Champion, but don’t count Nia Jax as one of them.

Kairi Sane honored her Kabuki Warriors teammate with a championship celebration on Raw, but the mood quickly shifted as Jax called the legitimacy of Asuka’s reign into question. The former Raw Women’s Champion showed further disrespect by ending Sane’s backstage flute solo with a brutal attack. The Empress of Tomorrow got the better of Jax in their confrontation, but a message had clearly been sent.

Despite the building tensions, Jax went out and earned the opportunity to challenge Asuka, as the imposing Superstar bested Charlotte Flair and Natalya in a Triple Threat Match to secure the title opportunity and stared down Asuka after finalizing their championship showdown.

Will Asuka’s reign as Raw Women’s Champion come screeching to a halt? Or is The Empress of Tomorrow ready to prove her exalted status as Grand Slam Champion?

The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever - Edge vs Randy Orton

At WrestleMania 36, Edge and Randy Orton viciously brawled throughout the WWE Performance Center, pushing past the limits of most mortal competitors until The Rated-R Superstar delivered the decisive blow.

Even The Viper admitted that the better man won that night but with one major caveat: that the better wrestler didn’t. Orton laid down a challenge for a true test of grappling skills in what he coined The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, but Raw went off the air before Edge could respond. The following week, The Rated R-Superstar emphatically accepted the proposal and was ready to make history with a win.

Will the pair author The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? And can either put a definitive end to this personal and heated rivalry?