WWE Backlash 2020: Randy Orton outlasts Edge in Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

Full results from the WWE Backlash 2020 Pay-Per-View in which Randy Orton defeated Edge in what was billed the “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever”.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 16:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Edge and Randy Orton produced a Match of the Year candidate. (WWE.com)

The main event of WWE Backlash featuring Edge and Randy Orton in a straight-up wrestling match may have left opinions divided in terms of being the ‘The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’, but it will certainly go down as one of the best matches of all time. Even though it was Orton, who picked up the win, the real winner was Edge, who, in his first proper wrestling match in nine years, put up a flawless performance.

The two battled for one hour and not once did the match felt stale. Using the ring, its surrounding, and heck even stolen finishers, Edge and Orton kept the audience captivated through their enthralling performance, a contest that surely is a Match of the Year candidate. Trying to outdo each other with chain wrestling, monkey tosses, submission and what not, the main-event would hopefully mark the perfect closure to the Edge-Orton rivalry.

The crowd participation made the match better, but a match of such magnitude and wrestling proficiency deserved a crowd filling the arena. Edge and Orton went back and forth, pulling out old-school wrestling manoeuvres to begin with, before the Viper was busted open after a headbutt from the top rope. Orton targeting Edge’s neck kept the hate quotient towards him intact, and the way Edge reacted to the hits by his immaculate facial expressions was the stuff of legends. There were times the Rated-R Superstar showed his ring rust but towards the end of it, the pieces fitted perfectly.

A dramatic finish polished the end. After kicking out of two RKOs and two spears, Orton made a triumphant return of the Punt kick that ultimately led to a three-count. Before Orton walked out, he whispered into Edge’s ears, “Go home, go back to Beth, Go home. Be with Beth, be with your daughters... and tell all three of them that Uncle Randy said ‘hi.’” A tear rolled down Edge’s right eye – indicating how pleased he was with the way the match had panned out. What immaculate storytelling. We’ll be damned if Orton ever turns face again.



Other results –

- United States Champion Apollo Crews def. Andrade (Kickoff Match)

- Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks def. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and The IIconics

- Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy

- Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and Nia Jax fought to a double count-out

- Universal Champion Braun Strowman defeated The Miz & John Morrison in a Handicap Match

- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defeated Bobby Lashley

- Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders fought before their match could take place

