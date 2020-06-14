WWE Chairman Vince McMahon unhappy with two wrestling legends

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is known to be very strict with his set of rules. There have been reports saying that McMahon has made a set of rules regarding the words to be said during live television. Titus O’Neil faced the wrath of McMahon when he tried to grab the WWE Chairman on live television during Daniel Bryan’s retirement speech. But now it has been reported that McMahon is unhappy with another set of wrestlers.

Recently, 14-time champion Randy Orton and NXT superstar Tommaso Ciampa were involved in a heated exchange on Twitter. Orton commented after NXT TakeOver: In Your House regarding Ciampa’s match and it started an exchange of words between the wrestlers. It led to fans calling for a feud between the two wrestlers. This has infuriated McMahon as he has no plans to follow up on that Twitter exchange.

“Bryan Alvarez discussed the exchange between Orton and Ciampa on Wrestling Observer Live and he reported that the tweets were not setting up a match between the two. The exchange could be a shoot or something the two stars organised themselves but it was not set up by the company and they are not part of any creative plans. This does not necessarily mean that Tommaso Ciampa is not headed to the main roster but the tweets between the two WWE stars are not an indication of the things to come.” (h/t Forbes)

“The impression I was given is that Vince McMahon isn’t very happy about this. For those of you who may not know there are rules and then there’s Vince. Vince hates it when guys or women or whatever do something that teases a match that he’s not gonna do.”

WrestlingNews.co reported that “Wrestlers in NXT were told months ago not to rip on main roster talent unless it was something planned for a TV storyline.” Ciampa had publicly said that he had informed Triple H that he has not intention of joining the main roster and would like to retire rather than move to SmackDown or Raw.

It remains to be seen what happens in the future, whether the WWE goes ahead with the feud or it remains a fantasy for the fans.