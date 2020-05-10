WWE Money In The Bank 2020: Preview, date, start time, match card, live streaming, when and where to watch

This year, WWE Superstars will have to risk it all to win the ground-breaking Money in the Bank Matches. The match begins on the ground floor of WWE Headquarters, but the briefcases – containing contracts for a championship match anytime, anyplace – will be hanging all the way up on the roof of the corporate tower.

Where to watch: Our audience in India can watch the Money In The Bank PPV on TV on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels. Besides, Money In The Bank will be streamed live on the WWE Network. R-Truth will take on MVP during the Kickoff show.

Match Card

Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match – Carmella vs Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax vs Asuka vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans

The first three competitors qualified on Monday Night Raw, as Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler Asuka getting the better of Kairi Sane, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott respectively. Dana Brooke joined from Smackdown pinning former Women’s champion Naomi, while the Sassy Southern Belle Lacey Evans punched her ticket with a victory over Sasha Banks. Sonya Deville cost Mandy Rose a match against Carmella, meaning the first-ever Money in the Bank winner will have a chance to produce a repeat of her 2017 achievement.

Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship

The Money Night Messiah did not hold back and straightaway targetted the new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to reclaim the title he lost to the Fiend earlier this year. However, despite blindsiding McIntyre, Rollins has been at the wrong end of the stick in these last few weeks, even his sidekick Murphy’s support not enough to stop a rampaging Scottish Psychopath. This is the battle between two Beast Slayers and we can’t wait to find out whether Rollins gets another title reign or McIntyre is successful in his first title defence.

Braun Strowman vs Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship

Bray Wyatt, and not The Fiend, will try and prove a point to his former protégé Braun Strowman, who, since moving away as the Black Sheep of the Wyatt Family in early 2016, has carved his own destructive path. Having beaten the mighty Goldberg at Mania, Strowman will cross paths with his former mentor, who has made it clear that he wants to bring the Monster Among Men back home, twice offering him the Black Sheep mask. But if there’s one thing we’ve come to learn about Strowman is that he is above these mind games. Will he cave to Wyatt’s tactics, or will the Fiend’s alter person get those hands?

Bayley vs Tamina for Smackdown Women’s Championship

Even though she successfully defended her title in a Fatal-5 way match at WrestleMania, Bayley will be aware of the brute force and physical presence of Tamina, who laid out the Smackdown Women’s champion on her back this past Friday. But let’s not forget that Bayley has withstood whatever that’s been thrown at her sine winning the championship following at attitude shift, and Tamina will not only have to face the top woman on Smackdown, but also keep an eye out for her opponent’s best friend, Sasha Banks.

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match – Aleister Black vs Otis vs Daniel Bryan vs Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles vs King Corbin

Three veteran up against three of the fastest rising start in the WWE. After Apollo Crews was unfortunately ruled out with an injury, Styles grabbed the final place in the MITB match, offering him a shot at redemption since being ‘buried’ at WrestleMania. For Otis, Black and Corbin, this is the chance of a lifetime as everytime a young superstar has won and cashed in, he’s gone on to become a huge deal. Besides Bryan, Styles and Mysterio have never won that briefcase and would be eager to add it to their long list of accomplishments.

Jeff Hardy vs Cesaro

After Sheamus’s weeks of frustration with the very mention of Jeff Hardy on commentary, the charismatic enigma returned to Smackdown to land a Celtic Warrior with the Twist of Fate followed by the Swanton. But before he can officially get his hands on Sheamus, Hardy has to go through his former tag partner from The Bar, The Swiss Sensation, Cesaro.