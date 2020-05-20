‘Can’t imagine what his family is going through,’ Vince McMahon, The Rock send wishes to former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard’s family

The news of former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard going missing near Venice Beach is depressing for many professional wrestling fans. It has been reported that Gaspard was trying to save his son from strong rip current at the beach which eventually led to him going missing. 39-year-old Shad instructed lifeguards to first save his 10-year-old during the tide and they managed to rescue him but at second attempt, Gaspard was nowhere to be found.

It has been reported that Gaspard was hit with another wave as lifeguard saved his son and he might have drowned.

Since the news broke, there has been an outpour of condolences and wishes from the WWE Universe.

Vince McMahon, The Rock, Goldberg, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, MVP, Mick Foley have all sent their wishes for Shad’s rescue in the wave.

“The thoughts of everyone at WWE are with Shad Gaspard’s family during this difficult time,” Vince wrote.

WWE also issued a statement on Twitter:

“WWE’s thoughts are with the family of Shad Gaspard. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts during this difficult time.”

“My prayers and hope for Shad Gaspard’s wife, son and family during this unthinkable time. Man, this is a tough one. A really tough one. Great guy,” said Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson on Twitter.

“Shad Gaspard had a HUGE heart. He was like an annoying little brother at times. We often gave eachother a hard time, but always with love! He always had a big smile on his face and was ready to share a laugh!” said MVP.

This was Kevin Owens reaction- “I just read the awful news about Shad Gaspard. I can’t imagine what his family is going through. My thoughts go out to them.”

Shad debuted in the WWE as a part of the ‘Cryme Tyme’ tag team with JTG. He was involved in several marquee matches but failed to capture a championship in his career.