‘Online bullying is not OK,’ Wrestling community mourns death of 22-year-old wrestler

The professional wrestling community mourned the loss of young Japanese pro-wrestler Hana Kimura after she lost her life on Saturday. The 22-year-old’s death was confirmed by her organization Stardom Wrestling, who said that details regarding her passing away are unknown and still being investigated. Japanese media reported that Kimura was found dead at her home. It has been reported that Kimura became a target of online bullying over her role on the “Terrace House” show on Netflix.

The show involved three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo. The show was temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus.

“We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away,” the organization said in a statement.

She had even published photographs on social media which indicated that she was not in a ‘happy space.’ Kimura had recently posted a photo of herself and her cat, with a message saying “Goodbye.” Another posting carried a message “I love you, live long and happy. I’m sorry.”

Kimura’s death has triggered a wave of messages on social media against anonymous bullying and hateful messages. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley condemned her death while saying that ‘Online bullying should not be part of life.’

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) sent their wishes to her family.

Former WWE and UFC champion Ronda Rousey expressed her regret in seeing a young professional passing away.

Other WWE superstars and wrestler have also sent their condolences over her death.

Kimura, whose mother Kyoko was also a famous pro-wrestler, performed at a sold-out Madison Square Garden event by Japan Pro-Wrestling and U.S. Ring of Honor.

(with AP inputs)