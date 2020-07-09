WWE NXT Great American Bash: Keith Lee becomes ‘Champ Champ’, Adam Cole’s 403-day title comes to an end

Adam Cole has been the epitome of success in NXT. Ever since making his debut, Cole has been a constant top figure in NXT with several high profile matches to his name. He won the North American Championship before finally reaching the top by beating Johnny Gargano to win the NXT Championship. Cole has been on a tear since winning the championship as he continued to dominate every wrestler in the WWE, not just NXT.

His run as the NXT Champion has been historic. At 403 days, Cole is the longest reigning NXT Champion in history. And that is before he faced the ‘Limitless’.

Keith Lee has been equally impressive since debuting in the NXT. The athletic 330-pound wrestler has vowed the WWE Universe with his explosive power and extraordinary high-flying skills. At WWE Great American Bash further increased his legend by ending Cole’s historic run.

It looked like Lee was headed for a loss when Cole hit a Last Shot at the end. But instead of pinning the challenger, Cole went to the top rope for a Panama Sunrise. But that proved to be a prelude to his downfall. Lee turned the maneuver into a Spirit Bomb and then hit a Big Bang Catastrophe to defeat Cole.

Lee has now become the NXT and NXT North American Champion and has lived up to his moniker ‘Limitless’. Sky is the limit for Lee as he starts his reign as the top man in NXT.

Full Results for Day 2 of WWE NXT Great American Bash

Candice LeRae beat Mia Yim in a Street Fight

Bronson Reed beat Tony Nese

Johnny Gargano beat Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Legado del Fantasma beat Drake Maverick & Breezango

Mercedes Martinez beat Santana Garrett

North American Champion Keith Lee beat Adam Cole to become the new NXT Champion