WWE planning dream match for top champion Drew McIntyre

If we could pinpoint one wrestler that 2020 has been really kind to then Drew McIntyre would be on the top of that list. McIntyre was loitering in the mid-card in 2019 and fans thought WWE had wasted another opportunity to make Scotsman a huge superstar in professional wrestling. But when he came back from an injury in late 2019, WWE repackaged McIntyre and made him into an unbeatable monster.

His ascend to the top started a Royal Rumble and reached its pinnacle at WrestleMania 36. McIntyre won the Men’s Rumble to seal his ticket for a big-money match at the ‘Grandest Stage of Them All’ and proceeded to start a feud with ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar.

McIntyre defeated Lesnar to cement his position at the top and has continued to impress in his role as the top champion of the biggest professional wrestling organisation in the world.

Since then he has overcome Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley in PPV matches, and will face Dolph Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules. McIntyre losing to Ziggler would be a massive upset and a result that no one expects.

WWE are already planning ahead as it has been reported that the company are planning to match McIntyre with another wrestler who has impressed in 2020. Randy Orton has been getting rave reviews for his feud with Edge. The duo engaged in brutal wrestling matches at WrestleMania and Backlash.

Orton has momentum on his side after beating Edge and now it is being said he is going to feud with McIntyre going into SummerSlam.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t PWMania) is reporting that a rivalry between Orton and McIntyre is expected to happen soon.

“WWE is planning for Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for one of their bigger PPVs, either SummerSlam this year or even as late as WrestleMania 37 next year.”

“They’re setting people up for Randy because the big destination is Drew McIntyre and Randy, I think at SummerSlam,” said WON’s Dave Meltzer.

McIntyre has also mentioned in the past that Orton is his ideal opponent for SummerSlam.