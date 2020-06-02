WWE Raw: Did Rey Mysterio announce retirement?

It was announced that 3-time WWE world champion Rey Mysterio will have a ‘retirement ceremony’ on Monday Night Raw this week. Mysterio has been out of action since May 11 when he suffered an eye injury after Seth Rollins attacked him. It was reported that Mysterio had suffered a serious injury and it could be leading to his retirement. However, the fans were skeptical of the announcement.

And they did not get an answer right away.

Mysterio talked about contemplating retirement but did not give a concrete answer on his ‘retirement ceremony’ He was asked by Samoa Joe about hanging up his boots and Mysterio said he has been thinking about it. But there was one other addition to Mysterio’s storyline with Seth Rollins, his son Dominick.

Dominick was furious with the way Mysterio was treated by Rollins and wanted some retribution. Rey tried to calm his son down but Dominick had different plans. Dominick warned Rollins saying, “you’re a man of scripture. An eye for an eye.”

WWE has been gradually brooding Dominick into the main roster and it looks his accession continues with a storyline against ‘Monday Night Messiah’ Rollins.

But still, the question remains, will ‘Master of 619’ Rey Mysterio going to retire? Maybe it is going to be answered in a week or a month or a year.

Here are all the results from this week’s Monday Night Raw:-

· Seth Rollins’ retirement ceremony for Rey Mysterio was interrupted by Aleister Black

· Aleister Black def. Seth Rollins

· Apollo Crews vs. Kevin Owens ended when Andrade and Angel Garza interfered

· Apollo Crews & Kevin Owens def. Andrade & Angel Garza

· The Viking Raiders def. The Street Profits in a game of Bowling, 131-130

· Billie Kay def. Nikki Cross

· Rey Mysterio & Dominick responded to Seth Rollins

· R-Truth def. Rob Gronkowski to win the 24/7 Championship

· Nia Jax def. Kairi Sane

· Charlotte Flair def. Asuka by Count-Out

· Drew McIntyre def. MVP