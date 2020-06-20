Sections
Home / Other Sports / WWE releases superstar after sexual assault allegations surface online

WWE releases superstar after sexual assault allegations surface online

One of the wrestlers accused of sexual assault is WWE 205 Live superstar Jack Gallagher. A woman named Becky narrated her experience with Gallagher, saying that he sexually assaulted her when she refused his advances.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

WWE.

The #SpeakingOut movement is gaining pace as several wrestlers have been called out for alleged sexual misconduct. Multiple women have narrated stories about their horrible experiences with wrestlers from several companies like WWE, AEW, NWA. Stories have been trending with the hashtag #SpeakingOut as several women have accused wrestling figures of sexual misconduct.

One of the wrestlers accused of sexual assault is WWE 205 Live superstar Jack Gallagher. A woman named Becky narrated her experience with Gallagher, saying that he sexually assaulted her when she refused his advances.

“I never thought this is something I would say publicly, but I want others to know that they never need to be ashamed and should feel like they can tell their stories,’ said the woman.

During the “#SpeakingOut” campaign, a large number of professional wrestlers and other people in the business have been accused of sexual misconduct.



In the midst of the controversy, WWE has announced the release of Gallagher from the company.

‘WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Gallagher (Jack Claffey),’ said the tweet.

 

Responding to Becky’s tweet, another woman named Tori also revealed another horrific story involving Gallagher.

“We don’t know each other but Jack raped one of my best friends. I’ve been angrily sitting on that for a long time but she hasn’t been ready to tell her story.”

WWE superstars like Jordan Devlin, Travis Banks, Joe Coffey, Matt Riddle, and former NXT UK champion Tyler Bate are also facing varying allegations.

WWE released the statement regarding these allegations saying that it has “zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault.”

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero-tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended,” WWE added in the statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Judge cites ’70s Bollywood hit Bobby to express concern over failing love marriages
Jun 20, 2020 16:39 IST
Maharashtra cop succumbs to Covid-19, force detects 140 new cases
Jun 20, 2020 16:36 IST
Pakistan registers record single-day Covid-19 deaths, cases cross 171,000
Jun 20, 2020 16:35 IST
Leaves of Delhi govt hospital employees cancelled as Covid cases rise
Jun 20, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.