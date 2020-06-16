WWE talent tests positive for Covid-19

Sections
WWE have confirmed the news and stated that they are going to test all ‘performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees’ who were at the training facility for the virus as a precautionary measure.

WWE is one of the only few companies to continue producing live shows even during the peak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The mayor of Orange County declared that WWE was deemed an “essential business” in Florida, thus allowing the company to resume live tapings of its shows in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. There were no fans present during the matches as wrestlers had matches at the performance center. Recently to make up for the lack of crown atmosphere, WWE started putting developmental talents near the ringside to cheer on the wrestlers.

However, now it has emerged that a development talent WWE’s training facility has tested positive for Covid-19. WWE have confirmed the news and stated that they are going to test all ‘performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees’ who were at the training facility for the virus as a precautionary measure.

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

It has also been reported that WWE will continue to hold its weekly shows according to schedule.



Roman Reigns has been missing from action as he decided to stay back due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was reported that Roman is not comfortable performing at the performance center due to his battle with leukemia amid the coronavirus crisis. Roman confirmed that he decided to stay back to care for his family.

“It’s all over the news, the dirt sheets – whatever you want to call them, that I pulled out of WrestleMania.

“And it’s funny because like, for years now, man, years, people are like, ‘don’t show up to WrestleMania. We don’t want you in it’. You know what I mean?

“There’s a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn’t want me there, but the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I’m a coward, I’m a sissy. A lot of different things that I am now.

“But you don’t know the whole story. All you know is what you think. ‘Oh, well his health and this and that’, but you don’t know what else is going on in my life. You don’t know if I have newborns.

“You don’t know if I have family in my household, older family.

“So yeah, just the old saying man – go ahead and flip that cover over and read a few pages, get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth. Take this time to better yourself.”

