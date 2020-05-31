Yashaswini clinches top spot in pistol, Martin wins 10m air rifle

Tokyo Olympics quota winner Yashaswini Deswal shot 243.6 to claim the top spot in 10m air pistol category of the fourth Online International Shooting Championship.

Tokyo Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl of Austria shot 253.8 (one point more than the World Record) to claim the top spot in 10m air rifle.

He also shot 633.7 which is 0.2 point more than the qualification world record.

In the 10m air pistol event, Ashish Dabas (243.1) finished second as Anish Bhanwala finished third with 222.3 in an all-Indian affair.

Rudrankksh Patil shot 251.7 to clinch the second place in the 10m air rifle event, while Visnu Shivaraj Pandian was third with 226.5.

Ever the since the lockdown forced all sporting activities to come to a grinding halt, former India shooter Shimon Sharif came up with the idea of online shooting.

On Saturday, shooters from 11 countries participated in the championship. Participants logged on to the Zoom platform from their respective homes and shot on electronic targets.

The International Online Shooting Championship is a brainchild of Sharif, who got the idea from playing postal matches during his time.

This is done to help shooters from several countries stay in touch with competition amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.