Sections
Home / Other Sports / Yashaswini clinches top spot in pistol, Martin wins 10m air rifle

Yashaswini clinches top spot in pistol, Martin wins 10m air rifle

Tokyo Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl of Austria shot 253.8 (one point more than the World Record) to claim the top spot in 10m air rifle.

Updated: May 31, 2020 15:46 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Yashaswini Deswal (NRAI)

Tokyo Olympics quota winner Yashaswini Deswal shot 243.6 to claim the top spot in 10m air pistol category of the fourth Online International Shooting Championship.

Tokyo Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl of Austria shot 253.8 (one point more than the World Record) to claim the top spot in 10m air rifle.

He also shot 633.7 which is 0.2 point more than the qualification world record.

In the 10m air pistol event, Ashish Dabas (243.1) finished second as Anish Bhanwala finished third with 222.3 in an all-Indian affair.



Rudrankksh Patil shot 251.7 to clinch the second place in the 10m air rifle event, while Visnu Shivaraj Pandian was third with 226.5.

Ever the since the lockdown forced all sporting activities to come to a grinding halt, former India shooter Shimon Sharif came up with the idea of online shooting.

On Saturday, shooters from 11 countries participated in the championship. Participants logged on to the Zoom platform from their respective homes and shot on electronic targets.

The International Online Shooting Championship is a brainchild of Sharif, who got the idea from playing postal matches during his time.

This is done to help shooters from several countries stay in touch with competition amid the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yashaswini clinches top spot in pistol, Martin wins 10m air rifle
May 31, 2020 15:46 IST
Mumbai Police helps lawyer with broken prosthetic leg after a tweet
May 31, 2020 15:37 IST
Private bus owners in West Bengal divided over resuming services
May 31, 2020 15:36 IST
Obliged, would continue to help: Pathankot’s Divyang beggar mentioned by PM
May 31, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.