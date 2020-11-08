OTT or TV, Jiya is just lovin’ it!

Having done television and OTT shows, actor Jiya Shankar is happy dabbling between the mediums. “I feel web is an amazing avenue for all the actors. But, at the end of day, irrespective of the medium, it’s all about acting. So, be it for any platform I just enjoy acting,” said ‘Virgin Bhasskar2’ and ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’ actor.

Comparing both the platform she says, “If I can sum it up it will be like web has limited episodes while on television, we have scope to add the characters and expand the length of the show. Then on TV we are working literally the entire month. Though content on TV too is undergoing a change and new kind of shows are being made. But still, there are a very few shows which have over the top melodrama but then the fact is there is an audience for it too.”

Jia has also done shows like ‘Love by Chance’, Gumrah-4 and ‘Queens Hain Hum’. The actor learnt Haryanvi for her upcoming show where she plays a barber and she also learnt the art of using scissors with conviction.

“I’m very excited about ‘Kaante Lal & Sons’ as its very exciting show. I understand that young generation is more into watching OTT series and films but this is so entertaining and refreshing that everyone will like to watch it. It’s inspired with a real story and is a full package of emotions, drama and comedy,” Jia said.

About shooting in Covid conditions she said, “We are just getting used to the new normal. It’s tough to wear make-up and shoot. We also keep our masks on and take if off only while facing the camera. There is no option but to adapt to the situation and be safe.”

Talking about her early days, the actor said, “I have been really lucky that my mother pushed me towards acting as I was a very shy kid otherwise. With support of parents my journey actually became easy!”